Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic

As promised, Vishwaksen’s upcoming action movie with Krishna Chaitanya revealed the title of the film. The film is titled as “Gangs of Godavari.” A glimpse is also released in which Vishwak look terrific. Neha Sshetty is the female lead, and Anjali plays a crucial character.



















The title announcement teaser showcases Vishwaksen in a never-before-seen role. He appears raw and rustic, and he even changes his dialect. The film also features Nassar, Sai Kumar, Goparaju Ramana, and others in prominent roles. Billed as an action flick with a touch of politics, the movie is a joint production of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema. The film is scheduled to release in theatres this December. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes music for this film.















