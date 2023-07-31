Live
- BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
- POWERGRID organises chess tourney
- Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
- 73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
- Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
- FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur
- Chiranjeevi hails ‘Baby’ movie and it’s team; says film is an educative film
- Sree Vishnu’s next film title impresses youth; film is a prequel to super hit ‘Raja Raja Chora’
- Sushanth opens up on working with other heroes
Just In
As promised, Vishwaksen’s upcoming action movie with Krishna Chaitanya revealed the title of the film. The film is titled as “Gangs of Godavari.” A glimpse is also released in which Vishwak look terrific. Neha Sshetty is the female lead, and Anjali plays a crucial character.
The title announcement teaser showcases Vishwaksen in a never-before-seen role. He appears raw and rustic, and he even changes his dialect. The film also features Nassar, Sai Kumar, Goparaju Ramana, and others in prominent roles. Billed as an action flick with a touch of politics, the movie is a joint production of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema. The film is scheduled to release in theatres this December. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes music for this film.