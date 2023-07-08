Vishwak’s ‘VS11’ wraps raw and rugged schedule

Young hero Vishwak Sen has joined forces with lyricist turned director Krishna Chaitanya for an intense action drama. This untitled film is being produced by director Trivikram’s Fortune Four and Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments banners.

The latest news is the film has wrapped up its second schedule. Vishwak took to Twitter and tweeted that the movie’s unit had wrapped up the “Raw and Rugged” second schedule in highly remote areas capturing the authentic natural beauty of rural areas near Rajamundry. “An awe-inspiring cinematic experience is awaiting you,” Vishwak tweeted. Talented young beauties Anjali and Neha Shetty are the leading ladies in the movie. Star music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is scoring the soundtrack. Srikara Studios is presenting the movie





