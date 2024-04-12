‘War 2’ update: NTR-Hrithik set to mesmerise audience in a high-octane dance number!

Excitement is palpable in the air as Tollywood sensation NTR, known for his charismatic screen presence and stellar dance moves, gears up to join Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan in the highly anticipated sequel "War 2." Touching down in Mumbai today, NTR is poised to kick-start shooting for the film at the earliest.

Keeping fans on the edge of their seats, NTR has been tight-lipped about his character's appearance, sporting a cap to conceal his much-anticipated special look. However, sources reveal that the collaboration between NTR and Hrithik is set to elevate the adrenaline with a jaw-dropping dance extravaganza.

Renowned filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee has crafted a special song tailored to showcase the electrifying dance prowess of both Hrithik and NTR. With both stars renowned for their exceptional dancing skills, expectations are soaring sky-high for what promises to be an unforgettable musical spectacle.

Drawing parallels to the iconic dance number featuring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in the original "War," insiders suggest that this time, the stakes are even higher with the addition of NTR to the mix. Yash Raj Films, known for its grand cinematic ventures, is sparing no expense to ensure that this collaboration leaves audiences spellbound.

As anticipation reaches a fever pitch, fans eagerly await the unveiling of this larger-than-life dance sequence, poised to set screens ablaze with its dynamic energy and unparalleled choreography. With NTR and Hrithik set to ignite the silver screen with their magnetic presence, "War 2" promises to be a cinematic spectacle like no other, leaving audiences enthralled and craving for more.