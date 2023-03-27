Watch the song 'Ooru Palletooru' from Recent Blockbuster Balagam
Highlights
Watch the song 'Ooru Palletooru' from the Telugu film "Balagam" featuring Priyadarshi, you can watch its music video. The song is sung by Mangli, Ram...
Watch the song 'Ooru Palletooru' from the Telugu film "Balagam" featuring Priyadarshi, you can watch its music video. The song is sung by Mangli, Ram Miryala, and Bheems Ceciroleo, with music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo and lyrics written by Kasarla Shyam.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS