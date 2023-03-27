  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Watch the song 'Ooru Palletooru' from Recent Blockbuster Balagam

Watch the song Ooru Palletooru from Recent Blockbuster Balagam
x
Highlights

Watch the song 'Ooru Palletooru' from the Telugu film "Balagam" featuring Priyadarshi, you can watch its music video. The song is sung by Mangli, Ram...

Watch the song 'Ooru Palletooru' from the Telugu film "Balagam" featuring Priyadarshi, you can watch its music video. The song is sung by Mangli, Ram Miryala, and Bheems Ceciroleo, with music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo and lyrics written by Kasarla Shyam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X