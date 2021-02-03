X
Wedding bells for young Telugu hero

Sumanth Ashwin
Sumanth Ashwin

Star producer and filmmaker MS Raju's son Sumanth Ashwin is set to tie the knot. Sumanth Ashwin made his debut as a lead hero long back. The actor tried his best to impress the audience but he failed to score decent hits in his career. The actor is getting married to Deepika and the wedding will take place in Hyderabad. MS Raju has confirmed the same recently.

MS Raju wanted to organize the wedding in a low-key. In view of pandemics, he decided to invite less people to the wedding. The wedding will take place on 13th February.

MS Raju recently came up with an exciting film titled Dirty Hari. The film is currently streaming on Aha platform. MS Raju got decent money on the film and he is busy with the arrangements for the wedding.

On the work front, Sumanth Ashwin's next film is Idi Maa Katha.

