When will Drushyam 2 hit the screens?

Victory Venkatesh starrer Narappa was released on Amazon Prime Video and has become a very big hit. Now, the fans are waiting for his next release Drushyam 2. The film will skip the theatrical release.

The buzz is that the film will have a grand release on Disney+ Hotstar in October. The makers are yet to confirm the release date but we hear that the film will release only in October.



We hear that Amazon grabbed Narappa for 36 crores while Drushyam 2 was grabbed for 35 crores by Disney+ Hotstar. Venkatesh is hoping that the film will become a big hit at the box office.



Drushyam 2 is directed by Jeethu Joseph who directed the original in Malayalam. The film features Meena, Esther Anil, and others in other lead roles.



An official confirmation on the same will be out soon.

