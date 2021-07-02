When will theatres open in Telugu states?

Telangana government has completely removed the lockdown last month itself but the exhibitors are still scared to reopen the theatres. As there is no permission for the theatres to get reopened in Andhra Pradesh, the theatres remained shut down in Telangana as well.

On the other hand, most of the producers are looking for a direct digital release for the films.

On this note, there were rumors that the exhibitors are planning to reopen the theatres in Telangana from the last week of July. The producers of Tollywood are in touch with exhibitors regarding the same. With the theatres remained close in all the other states, the stakeholders of the Telugu states are planning to reopen them.

A final confirmation regarding the same will be out soon.

Top producer Suresh Babu himself chose to release his next film on OTT and it is creating doubts about the reopening of theatres.