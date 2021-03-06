Who played Rana's father in Aranya?

The recently released trailer of Rana Daggubati's upcoming movie 'Aranya' is going viral on the internet and has been receiving a thumping response from the audience.

If you have watched the trailer, the video starts with Venkatesh's voice-over in the beginning. when asked about it, Rana himself has confirmed that none other than Victory Venkatesh gave voice for his father role in the movie. On the other hand, we have to know who is the actor that played Rana's father role in the movie.

We have to wait for the release of the film to get to know the man behind for whom Venky gave his voice over. Touted to be an action thriller under the direction of Prabhu Solomon, the film also features actors like Vishal, Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, etc in crucial roles.

The movie will simultaneously get released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages on March 26th. The trailer hinted that the movie is going to revolve around how industrialization is affecting forests as well as elephants.