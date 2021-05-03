Why Mahesh Babu silence on Trivikram's project?

We have been hearing that Superstar Mahesh Babu is going to join hands with director Trivikram Srinivas after wrapping up 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' movie and the audience are super excited about the film.



But interestingly, Mahesh Babu didn't even kept a single word about this film on social media. The movie is going to mark the third outing of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas after Athadu and Khaleja movies. Tentatively called as #SSMB28, Harika and Hassine Creations banner is on board to pool resources for this film. Though Mahesh Babu's PR handles and GMB Entertainments have posted the official news, Mahesh Babu has neither kept a tweet about it nor retweeted any updates about the film. The strange silence of Mahesh Babu regarding this movie has been shocking the fans.



Rumors are coming up that Mahesh Babu is just waiting for the right time to talk about the film and will open up only after the film gets officially launched. On the other hand, the makers are planning to rope in Pooja Hegde to play the female lead in the film.

