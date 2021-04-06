Wild Dog Box-Office: 4 days collections
Nagarjuna Akkineni's Wild Dog introduced a new director Solomon to Tollywood. The actor turned a National Intelligence Agency officer for the film.
Nagarjuna Akkineni's Wild Dog introduced a new director Solomon to Tollywood. The actor turned a National Intelligence Agency officer for the film. Wild Dog is based on a lot of real incidents that took place during the Gokul Chat bomb blast. The film opened to a hit talk from everyone. The movie finished a run of 4 days at the box-office.
The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections.
On 4th day:
Nizam : Rs 8 lakhs
Ceded : Rs 3 lakhs
Uttarandhra : Rs 4 lakhs
East Godavari : Rs 3.2 lakhs
West Godavari : Rs 2 lakhs
Guntur : Rs 2.4 lakhs
Krishna : Rs 2.2 lakhs
Nellore : Rs 1.8 lakhs
Total day 4 in Telugu states: Rs 0.27 Cr shares (Rs 0.50 Cr gross)
Tofal 4 days:
Nizam : Rs 1.07 Lakhs
Ceeded : Rs 37 Lakhs
UA : Rs 38 Lakhs
East Godavari: Rs 21 Lakhs
West Godavari : Rs 15 Lakhs
Guntur : Rs 20 Lakhs
Krishna : Rs 21 Lakhs
Nellore : Rs 13 Lakhs
Telugu States : Rs 2.72 Cr (Rs 5 Cr Gross)
Karnataka – Rest Of India : Rs 13 Lakhs
Overseas : Rs 25 Lakhs
Total 4 Days Worldwide Collection : Rs 3.10 Crs Shares ( Rs 6 Cr gross)