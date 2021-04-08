Will Vakeel Saab stay faithful to Pink?

Tollywood: Pink is the super successful film in Bollywood that caught the attention of one and all when it released. Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role and Taapsee Pannu also enjoyed a huge fame with this film. The film opened a debate on women issues and sexual harassment. Later, the film was remade in Tamil with the title Nerkonda Paarvai.

Now, Pawan Kalyan is remaking the film in Telugu. Titled Vakeel Saab, the film has got a lot of interesting elements. Already, the theatrical trailer of the film increased the curiosity around the film. The film unit made some changes to the script but claimed that they did not change the soul in the film.

Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab is produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor jointly. If the film becomes a hit and remained faithful to the original, it will be a big thing. Despite making additions and modifications, if the film engages the audiences, the purpose of the filmmaker will be served and it will also be a strong answer to all the critics.