‘W/o Anirvesh’ movie review: Keeps you hooked

Director Ganga Saptashikhar returns with W/o Anirvesh, a suspenseful crime drama that promises intrigue, mystery, and unexpected twists. Featuring Jabardasth Ram Prasad in the lead role, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Gemini Suresh, Kireeti, Sai Prasanna, Nazia Khan, Sai Kiran Koneri, Kishore Reddy Cheliveri, and Venkat Duggireddy. Let’s dive into how W/o Anirvesh fares as a crime thriller.

Story

Anirvesh (Jabardasth Ram Prasad) approaches CI Varadarajulu (Gemini Suresh) with a complaint, claiming that his wife, Vichelitha (Sai Prasanna), is mentally and emotionally torturing him. Soon after, Vichelitha calls the police, accusing Anirvesh of being overly suspicious and subjecting her to extreme distress, to the point where she sees no way out except death. Meanwhile, their neighbor Robert (Sai Kiran Koneri) files his own complaint, alleging that both Anirvesh and Vichelitha are harassing him physically and mentally. As the police deal with these conflicting reports, a shocking murder takes place—Dhanurbhakshi (Kireeti) lures a woman into his trap, only to brutally murder her.

With all these intertwined events, CI Varadarajulu appoints another officer (Kishore Reddy) to uncover the truth. What shocking revelations emerge from the investigation? Why did Dhanurbhakshi commit the murder? What dark secrets are hidden within Anirvesh, Vichelitha, and Robert’s story? To find out, one must watch the film unfold.

Performances

Jabardasth Ram Prasad, known for his comic timing, takes on a completely different role in this crime thriller. His portrayal of a suspicious and sadistic husband is convincing, adding depth to his character. His transformation in the second half showcases his versatility.

Sai Prasanna delivers an impactful performance, particularly in her bold and emotionally charged scenes. Nazia Khan shines in her role as a homely and innocent character. Kireeti’s character remains intriguing until the climax, making him one of the film’s strongest assets. Sai Kiran Koneri impresses as Robert, adding intensity to the narrative. The supporting cast, including Gemini Suresh and Kishore Reddy, deliver commendable performances that elevate the storytelling.

Technicalities

Director Ganga Saptashikhar deserves praise for crafting an engaging and suspenseful narrative. The screenplay is gripping, ensuring that the suspense remains intact until the very end. The film seamlessly blends a crime mystery with adult drama, making it more appealing to younger audiences.

The cinematography effectively captures the film’s dark and intense atmosphere, particularly in the thriller sequences. Romantic scenes are visually well-executed. The background score by PS Shanmukh enhances the tension, keeping the audience on edge. Editing is sharp, maintaining a fast-paced narrative without unnecessary distractions. The production values are commendable, with the producers ensuring high-quality execution.

Analysis

W/o Anirvesh thrives on its suspenseful storytelling. The film does an excellent job of misleading the audience, keeping them guessing until the climax. The triangle of conflicting complaints, the dark secrets, and the ultimate revelation create a thoroughly engaging experience. The screenplay, though slightly confusing at times, successfully delivers the thrills expected from a crime mystery.

For those who enjoy crime thrillers with gripping narratives and unpredictable twists, W/o Anirvesh is a solid choice. It effectively combines suspense, drama, and psychological intrigue, making it an engaging watch. If you’re a fan of crime mysteries, this film should be on your watchlist this weekend.

Rating:2.75/5