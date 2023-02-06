Writer Padmabhushan: The Ultimate Family-Friendly Film, As Stated by Its Makers

Writer Padmabhushan, directed by Shanmukha Prasanth and featuring Suhas, Tina Shilparaj, Rohini, and Ashish Vidyarthi in leading roles, is a coming-of-age tale about a 25-year-old writer from Vijayawada. The story follows the protagonist's journey as he tries to find success despite the lack of sales for his first book. The film's heartwarming plot makes it a great choice for family viewing, according to the producers, Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra, and Chandru Manoharan, who produced the film under Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films Production.

The filmmakers decided to release the movie in theaters, instead of going for a digital release, and were thrilled with the overwhelming response from audiences. They believe that small films like Writer Padmabhushan can still be successful in theaters if the content is strong. Anurag and Sharath, who also co-produced the big-budget film "Major" under another banner called A+S Movies, say they started Chai Bisket Films to support debut directors and their great stories. They hope to produce more gems like Writer Padmabhushan that showcase the magic of cinema and leave viewers with a smile.

