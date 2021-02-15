Zombie Reddy: Recovery successful in just 5 days

Tollywood: Prashanth Varma's Zombie Reddy opened to a mixed response from one and all. The film released on last Friday and in five days, the film has recovered the money spent on the film. The breakeven has happened in just five days and it clearly shows the success of the film at the box-office. Teja Sajja played the lead role in the film. Daksha and Anandhi played the leading ladies in the film.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections for 5 days.

Nizam: 1.56 Cr

Ceded: 0.93 Cr

Uttarandhra: 0.55 Cr

East Godavari: 0.40 Cr

West Godavari: 0.32 Cr

Krishna: 0.41 Cr

Guntur: 0.43 Cr

Nellore: 0.27 Cr

Total Telugu States: 4.87 Cr

Rest of India: 0.16 Cr

Overseas: 0.24 Cr

Total worldwide share: 5.27 Cr

Zombie Reddy is the first Telugu film to be made in the Zombie genre.