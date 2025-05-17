Tom Cruise shares his love for India as Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning hits the screen

As Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning hits theatres across India today—six days ahead of its U.S. release—Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has expressed heartfelt admiration for India and its people, calling the country “extraordinary” and revealing his deep desire to return.

Cruise, who has been the face of the Mission: Impossible series for nearly three decades, described his time in India as unforgettable. Speaking during the film’s global promotional campaign, the actor reminisced about his visit to iconic landmarks like the Taj Mahal, his experience with Indian cuisine, and the warm welcome he received during past premieres in cities like Mumbai.

“India is a remarkable place with such a rich and vibrant culture,” said Cruise. “From the moment I arrived, everything—from visiting historical sites to meeting fans—has stayed with me. I absolutely loved it and would love to come back, not just to visit, but to make a film there.”

The action legend went on to share his admiration for Indian cinema and its unique storytelling style. “I’ve always been fascinated by Bollywood films—the music, the dancing, the emotion. It’s something I genuinely want to be a part of someday. Making a Bollywood-style movie would be an incredible experience,” he said, adding that the blend of drama and musicality resonates deeply with his own cinematic tastes.

Cruise’s love for India has grown beyond professional appreciation. He referred to the country as a place of personal connection, where he has forged lasting friendships and fond memories. “I have so many friends in India. I’m really looking forward to visiting them again. The warmth and enthusiasm of Indian fans is something truly special,” he added.

As Cruise prepares to bid farewell to his iconic character Ethan Hunt in this final installment of the beloved franchise, he takes time to recognize the global audience that has supported his journey. For him, India isn’t just another destination—it’s a cherished part of his international legacy.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning is a high-octane culmination of the epic spy saga. The film stars Cruise alongside Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, and others in an ensemble cast packed with powerhouse performances.

Now screening in cinemas across India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the film promises adrenaline-pumping action and an emotional farewell to one of the most enduring roles in modern cinema.