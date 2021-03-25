Trailer Review: Hindmata, An ode to Women's Liberation!

Eros Now, South Asia's leading streaming entertainment service owned by the Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: EROS), a Global Entertainment company, today released the trailer of 'Hindmata' an original series produced by Manorama Pictures that brings viewers an unusual tale of relationships that are forged between the most contrasting women prisoners and a fashion designer. The series is all set to drop on service on 31st March 2021.

Helmed by Srishti Jayin, the satirical series empowers, liberates and revels in women's journeys of self-discovery and happiness.

The cast ensembles a talented star cast including Rashi Mal, Jayshree, Trupti Khamkhar, Shruti Jolly, Surbhi Sehgal, Mansi Rach and Naina Sareen among others, all of whom represent peculiar characters with a varied set of beliefs and emotions, this original series is a rollercoaster journey of self-discovery, happiness, sadness, and realisations.

Hindmata delves deep into the life of a fashion designer who initiates a skill development program at Hindmata prison with ulterior motives, the series soon takes audiences through a sisterhood never seen before in a prison.

*Commenting on the latest addition, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group says*, "Eros Now Original Series was initiated to tell stories that bring people together with entertaining and compelling content. Hindmata is a stark contrast between a rich kid who has never seen suffering and inmates who have evolved to survive hardships and that's what makes this original series a must-watch." Adding that, "At Eros Now we felt what better way to celebrate Women's Day than to launch this interesting and empowering rap music video as an ode to women on the occasion."

Watch 'Hindmata' only on Eros Now from 31st March 2021!