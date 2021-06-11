Trending: Remuneration of The Family Man Cast

The Family Man is one of the much-talked about web series in the country right now. The series is generating a positive response from everyone. Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Samantha, Sharad Khedkar and others are a part of the project. Everyone has gotten paid a decent remuneration for their presence in the project.

The following is the trending list on social media regarding the remunerations that the series cast received.

Manoj Bajpayee: 10 crores for season 2

Samantha: 4 Cr

Priyamani: 80 lakh

Sharib Hashmi (JK): 65 lakh

Darshan Kumar (Major Sameer): 1 Cr

Aslesha Thakur (Dhriti): 50 lakh

Sharad Kelkar (Arvind): 1.6 Cr

Sunny Hinduja (Milind): 60 lakh

Raj-DK duo directed the series. The series is currently premiering on Amazon Prime Video. The show has been renewed for a third season. The shoot of the same will begin soon.