Trending: Remuneration of The Family Man Cast

The Family Man is one of the much-talked about web series in the country right now. The series is generating a positive response from everyone. Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Samantha, Sharad Khedkar and others are a part of the project. Everyone has gotten paid a decent remuneration for their presence in the project.
The following is the trending list on social media regarding the remunerations that the series cast received.
Manoj Bajpayee: 10 crores for season 2
Samantha: 4 Cr
Priyamani: 80 lakh
Sharib Hashmi (JK): 65 lakh
Darshan Kumar (Major Sameer): 1 Cr
Aslesha Thakur (Dhriti): 50 lakh
Sharad Kelkar (Arvind): 1.6 Cr
Sunny Hinduja (Milind): 60 lakh
Raj-DK duo directed the series. The series is currently premiering on Amazon Prime Video. The show has been renewed for a third season. The shoot of the same will begin soon.