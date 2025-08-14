‘Tribandhari Barbarik’ trailer promises a mythology-action spectacle

Live
Veteran actor Sathyaraj is set to stun audiences with his latest venture, Tribandhari Barbarik, an intense action drama infused with rich mythological elements. Directed by Mohan Srivatsa and produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala under Vanara Celluloid, with Maruthi Team Product presenting, the film’s newly released trailer has taken the buzz to another level.
Opening with a gripping conversation between Lord Krishna and Barbarik on the eternal conflict between Dharma and Adharma, the trailer swiftly transitions to the present day. Sathyaraj plays a gentle grandfather whose life shatters after the mysterious disappearance of his granddaughter. This personal tragedy awakens the ancient spirit of Barbarik within him, propelling him on a fierce mission to uphold justice.
Sathyaraj showcases remarkable versatility, moving effortlessly between the roles of a vulnerable elder and a divine warrior. Udaya Bhanu stands out in a menacing antagonist role, while Satyam Rajesh, Vasishta N. Simha, and Saanchi Rai add strength to the ensemble.
The visuals by Kushendar Ramesh Reddy are striking, complemented by the intense background score from Infusion Band. With strong production values and a viral mass track Iskithadi Uskithadi, Tribandhari Barbarik promises a unique cinematic blend of emotion, mythology, and high-octane action.
The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on August 22, with anticipation soaring after this powerful trailer.