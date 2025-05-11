Tridha Choudhury turns heads with minimalist photoshoot

Actress Tridha Choudhury, best known to Telugu audiences for her role in the 2020 black comedy Anukunnadi Okati Ayinadi Okati, is back in the spotlight—this time for a striking new photoshoot that’s causing a stir online. Tridha starred alongside Dhanya Balakrishna and Komalee Prasad in the film, which revolved around a Goa trip where a group of friends search for a missing sister after spotting her with a shady man in a photo.

Now, the Kolkata-born actress is making waves not on screen but with her bold fashion sense. In her latest trending shoot, Tridha is seen reclining casually on a wooden floor, exuding effortless confidence. She sports a colourful, sleeveless corset top paired with denim pants and a statement belt. What’s turning heads even more is the quirky mini bag on a gold chain, stylishly placed near her neck — adding an unexpected, playful twist to the look.

What’s refreshing about the shoot is its simplicity. There are no extravagant sets or dramatic poses — just Tridha, styled with elegance, letting her attitude and fashion do the talking. The clean, minimalistic frames keep all the focus on her, and it’s clearly paying off. The pictures have been going viral on social media, drawing praise for both the styling and Tridha’s confident screen presence.

With this shoot, Tridha once again proves that she knows how to make a statement — whether in front of a movie camera or a fashion lens.