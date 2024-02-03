Trisha to start filming of ‘Vishwambhara’ soon

Megastar Chiranjeevi is actively involved in the production stage of his upcoming fantasy action drama, "Vishwambhara." Following the setback of "Bholaa Shankar," Chiranjeevi has reportedly opted for new-age films to connect with a younger audience. Directed by VassishtaMallidi, known for his work in "Bimbisara," the film has the ever-popular Trisha playing a significant role.







The movie recently commenced a new schedule, with Chiranjeevi actively participating. Trisha is expected to join the sets in the upcoming schedule, and an official announcement about her involvement is anticipated soon.





The makers have already confirmed the film's theatrical release on January 10, 2025. UV Creations, led by Vamsi and Pramod, is producing the film, with MM Keeravani contributing as the music composer and Chota K Naidu as the cinematographer. The project aims to showcase Chiranjeevi in a new light, targeting a contemporary audience.