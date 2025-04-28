TSR Movie Makers rolls out Production No. 3

TSR Movie Makers, a banner celebrated for its distinct cinematic voice, has officially begun the first schedule of its much-anticipated Production No. 3. This new project promises an emotional ride, weaving together themes of love, sacrifice, and the enduring strength of family bonds.

Directed by Adinarayana Pinisetti and produced by Tirupati Srinivasa Rao, the film stars Harikrishna and Bhavya Sri in the lead roles. Their natural chemistry is expected to add depth and authenticity to this heartfelt narrative.

More than just a love story, the film explores the complexities of family relationships—highlighting their struggles, victories, and the emotional threads that bind them together. Director AdinarayanaPinisetti shared his excitement, saying,

"TSR Movie Makers is ready to deliver another remarkable film to Telugu audiences. We are presenting a love story like no other, blending heartfelt family drama. After distinct projects like Thikamaka Thanda and Kobali—the latter trending impressively on Disney Plus Hotstar—we are confident this film will also leave a strong mark."

Producer Tirupati Srinivasa Rao added,"The story immediately captivated me. To ensure a fresh cinematic experience, we are filming in diverse, picturesque locations that will enhance the emotional depth of the film."