Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" OTT Release: Watch Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Romantic Comedy Now

The highly anticipated rom-com "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is now available for streaming on Netflix. The movie, which received a positive response from audiences upon its theatrical release, also features Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and a cameo by Kartik Aaryan. The story follows two characters who fall in love, but the girl hires a breakup service when she realizes she is not ready for marriage, leading to unexpected twists and turns.

This is the first film collaboration between Shraddha and Ranbir, and their fans are sure to be delighted. The movie is perfect for those who enjoy binge-watching Bollywood romantic comedies, with elements of romance, humor, challenges faced by modern couples, the importance of family and friendship, and a classic Bollywood take on love. "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" was a box office success, grossing Rs 222.5 crore worldwide.

Ranbir Kapoor's next project is the highly anticipated "Animal," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film is set to release in theaters on August 11.