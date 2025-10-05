‘Ugly Story’teaser unveils a dark tale of love, desire, and obsession

The teaser of Ugly Story, starring Nandu and AvikaGor, has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into an intense psychological drama. Directed by Pranav Swaroop and produced by CH Subhashini and Konda Laxman under Riya Jiya Productions, the film explores the thin line between love and obsession.

Nandu’s striking appearance—lighting a cigarette through fire—sets the tone for his complex character, while Avika’s love for another man (RavitejaMahadasyam) sparks emotional chaos. The line, “They are together because of love. You are here because of desire,” encapsulates the film’s central conflict.

Supported by Shivaji Raja and PragnyaNayan, with music by Shravan Bharadwaj and visuals by Sri Saikumar Dara, Ugly Story promises a gripping and emotionally charged experience.