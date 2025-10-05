Live
- Severe Landslides In Darjeeling Kill At Least 17, Rescue Efforts Continue Amid Heavy Rain
- Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Misses Key Event With Nirmala Sitharaman Due To Party Function
- UK Mosque Set Ablaze In Suspected Hate Crime; Police Launch Investigation After Arson Attack In Sussex
- Karur stampede: Special Investigation team begins probe
- Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Sahyadri in Malaysia for military cooperation
- Vishnu Vishal’s gripping thriller ‘Aaryan’locks Oct31 release
- CM Naidu responds to health incidents in Andhra Pradesh, seeks report
- ‘Ugly Story’teaser unveils a dark tale of love, desire, and obsession
- Team ‘Sasivadane’ expressesconfidence on the film
- ‘Raju GariGadhi 4: Śrichakram’promises a divine blend of horror, faith, and fun
‘Ugly Story’teaser unveils a dark tale of love, desire, and obsession
The teaser of Ugly Story, starring Nandu and AvikaGor, has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into an intense psychological drama. Directed by Pranav...
The teaser of Ugly Story, starring Nandu and AvikaGor, has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into an intense psychological drama. Directed by Pranav Swaroop and produced by CH Subhashini and Konda Laxman under Riya Jiya Productions, the film explores the thin line between love and obsession.
Nandu’s striking appearance—lighting a cigarette through fire—sets the tone for his complex character, while Avika’s love for another man (RavitejaMahadasyam) sparks emotional chaos. The line, “They are together because of love. You are here because of desire,” encapsulates the film’s central conflict.
Supported by Shivaji Raja and PragnyaNayan, with music by Shravan Bharadwaj and visuals by Sri Saikumar Dara, Ugly Story promises a gripping and emotionally charged experience.