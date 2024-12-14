‘UI’ allows audience to decode its many layers: Upendra

Superstar Upendra is all set to captivate audiences with his much-awaited futuristic film UI The Movie, which is slated for release on December 20. Produced by Lahari Films, G. Manoharan, Venus Entertainers, and Naveen Manoharan, the film is being released in Telugu by Geetha Film Distributors. Upendra shared exciting insights about the film in a recent press conference, shedding light on its unique concepts and production.

The idea for UI (You and I) emerged from Upendra’s reflections on the education system and how it shapes our thinking. He explained, "In our education system, we were taught A for Apple, B for Bat... we learned by rote, which diminished our thinking capacity. UI explores the concept of shared thoughts—do we think the same way? This film is interactive, allowing the audience to decode its many layers."

Upendra also spoke about the passion and courage needed to tell such unique stories, noting, "I don't know how I come up with these ideas. But I share what I feel through my films. It's a gut feeling." The film’s technical values were highlighted as well, with Director Sivakumar creating a surreal world filled with intricate sets that viewers will appreciate upon deeper understanding. Ajnees Loknath's music, recorded in Hungary, is expected to add to the film's immersive experience.

The film’s runtime is a tight two hours and ten minutes, ensuring that the pace remains brisk without unnecessary dragging. Upendra also addressed his absence from Telugu cinema after Son of Satyamurthy, citing other film commitments but expressing admiration for actors like Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas.

Upendra also reflected on the evolution of film technology, noting that filmmaking has become more accessible, allowing for more creative freedom. When asked about his future projects, he humorously denied plans for sequels but hinted at exploring fresh, thought-provoking concepts.

Upendra also revealed an exciting collaboration with Rajinikanth for the film Coolie, describing the experience as a dream come true.











