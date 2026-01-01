Will work on initiatives launched in 2025: Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta greeted people on the New Year's Eve on Wednesday, saying 2025 was a stage of preparation for her government, and she will take all her initiatives further in the next year.

In a video message, Gupta said 2025 brought new responsibilities, challenges and opportunities for the government.

She alleged that the opposition tried to divert attention from her government, referring to an interview gaffe that made the rounds on social media.

"Some tried to entangle it in AQI and AIQ. However, the government attended to long-awaited works in many areas -- The new education Bill safeguarding parents from paying hefty fees, free health care under the Ayushman Bharat scheme worth Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 per meal through Atal canteens much liked by the poor and approvals to various infrastructure projects," she said. Gupta said her government undertook end-to-end road carpeting, mechanical road sweeping, strict checks on stubble burning within Delhi, and other environment-friendly initiatives were launched to tackle pollution.

"These efforts are only the beginning, and much more remains to be done," she said. The chief minister said Delhi's first biogas plant has been started, and more such facilities will be set up. The process for establishing an e-waste plant has begun, and efforts to remove the city's garbage mountains will gather pace, she said. "(Year) 2025 was just the preparation stage, and all the work started in it has to be taken forward and completed in 2026," Gupta said.

Responding to criticism over waste management, Gupta said those responsible for creating the garbage mountains were now questioning the government. Gupta asserted the BJP-led Centre's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and said her government is committed to taking all measures and solutions to this end.