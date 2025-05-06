Unni Mukundan to make directorial debut with multilingual superhero film

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, who is currently riding high on the success of back-to-back hits like Marco and Tamil action drama Garudan, has officially announced his next big move — he’s stepping into the director’s chair for the very first time. And the genre he has chosen for his directorial debut is one close to every child’s heart: a superhero film.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a heartfelt and nostalgic post, confirming the exciting news to his fans. Alongside a picture of himself standing in front of shelves lined with action figures, Unni wrote, “The kid in me grew up believing in legends… Today, he takes a quiet, proud step forward, to tell a story, he’s carried in his heart for years. Yep, I’m directing my first feature film. A superhero story. One that’s my own.”

The film will be produced by Gokulam Gopalan of Sree Gokulam Movies, with V C Praveen and Baiju Gopalan as co-producers. The script is being handled by Midhun Manuel Thomas, known for his unique storytelling, while Krishnettan joins the team as the executive producer. The actor also revealed that pre-production is currently underway, and the shooting is expected to kick off next year, once he wraps up his ongoing Telugu commitments.

Unni emphasized that the film is being developed with immense passion and will be released in all major Indian languages, promising a pan-India superhero experience rooted in Indian culture and imagination.

He concluded the post with a humble request to his fans: “Keep me in your prayers. Dream On. UM.”

With this bold new venture, Unni Mukundan not only fulfills a lifelong dream but also expands his creative horizons, potentially adding a fresh and original superhero narrative to Indian cinema’s growing universe.