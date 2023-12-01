‘Upendra Gadi Adda’ review: Mass entertainer with an underlined message

Kancharla Upendra, the latest youngster hits silver screen with a mass entertainer “Upendra Gaadi Adda”. Savitri Krishna is seen as his love interest in the film. Directed by Aryan Subhan SK, this film is produced by KancharlaAchyuta Rao under SSLS Creations banner. The film has hit the screens today. Let's see how it fares at box-office.



Story

Upendra (Kancharla Upendra) is a slum boy from Banjara Hills. He is a boy who wants to earn easy money and settle down even though he has studied till his degree. For that, he takes a loan to marry a rich woman and wanders around the pubs. He meets Savitri (Savitri Krishna) in his trails thinking that she is a rich girl. He projects himself as a rich guy. They both fall in love with each other. Later, he reveals that he belongs to a slum. What happens next, did Savitri married Upendra, where is Savitri from? The answers to these questions forms the main crux of the story.

Performances

Upendra acted very well in the given role. His dances and fights entertained audience. His variation as a slum boy and rich kid is well projected. Savitri Krishna who acted opposite Upendra also did well. The role of a responsible girl is pleasing. Remaining artists did justice to their role.

Technicalities

The story written by the director is good. The role of the hero has been shaped in all kinds of ways to project heroism. The underlined message about how young women are being cheated due to the influence of social media is well shown. Music appeals to the masses. Cinematography is rich. Editing should have been more gripping. Producer Kancharla Achyuta Rao has made the film very high without compromising anywhere.

Rating: 3/5