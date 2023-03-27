Upendra's Kabzaa set to release on OTT platform on this date

The commercial masala entertainer, Kabzaa, which hit theaters just two weeks ago, is already set to release on OTT. According to sources, the movie will begin streaming on April 14th, which is surprising given that it will be available on OTT before completing 30 days of its theatrical release. The film was released across India on March 17th and starred Upendra, Sudeep, and Shivarajkumar in lead roles.

Director Chandru and the production team claimed that the movie crossed 100 crores within two days of its pan-India release, but there is no official confirmation on the numbers. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has managed to put up a decent show in Kannada, but failed to impress audiences in other languages, failing to collect even Rs 10 crores in the first week combined.

Kabzaa is a gangster drama that features Upendra as an air force pilot-turned-crime lord and Shriya Saran as a princess. Although the movie received praise for its grand scale and performances, it failed to connect with the audience as a whole.