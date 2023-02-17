Vaathi Full HD Movie leaked online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers, and Other torrent sites

Dhanush and Samyuktha starrer, Vaathi, directed by Venky Atluri, was released in theatres on February 17th in both Tamil and Telugu languages. However, the film has already been leaked online in full HD versions on various torrent sites, including Filmyzilla, Movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockers.

Vaathi, which has been titled Sir for the Telugu audience, marks director Venky Atluri's Tamil debut and his first venture that is not a romantic comedy. Dhanush plays Balamurugan, a third-grade junior lecturer at Thirupati Educational Institute, who stands up against the institute for providing education to children in exchange for monetary profits.



The film is facing tough competition at the box office, with Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada and Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quaantumania also releasing on the same day. With South Indian films performing well in recent years, it remains to be seen how Vaathi will fare.

