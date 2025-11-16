‘Varanasi’ promises mythology and time travel Comes with new IMAX technology

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s highly awaited first collaboration with visionary director S. S. Rajamouli, titled Varanasi, was launched grandly, accompanied by a breathtaking glimpse that has taken the internet by storm. The teaser transports viewers through timelines and mythologies, beginning in 512 CE in Varanasi and leaping forward to 2027 CE when Asteroid Shambhavi strikes Earth. The narrative then journeys through Antarctica, Africa, Vanaanchal, and eventually shifts to Tretayugam (7200 BCE), where Mahesh Babu appears as the fierce Rudra.

The visually rich trailer, packed with extensive VFX, ends with a striking shot of Mahesh holding a trishul while riding Nandi. Calling Varanasi his “dream project,” Mahesh expressed confidence that the film will make audiences proud. The team reportedly spent nearly a year crafting the glimpse, indicating the massive scale and ambition behind the film. With Rajamouli blending mythology and time travel, the concept promises to be unlike anything attempted in Telugu cinema before.

The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead, while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the chief antagonist. Produced by Durga Arts and Showing Business, Varanasi is set to introduce a groundbreaking technological leap. Speaking at the event, Rajamouli revealed that the movie is being shot in a newly introduced “Premium Large-Scale Format IMAX,” ensuring viewers experience the film in full-screen IMAX. Unlike previous films that were converted to IMAX, Varanasi is being designed natively for the format from the start.

Scheduled for a Summer 2027 release, Varanasi is shaping up to be a monumental cinematic spectacle for Indian cinema.