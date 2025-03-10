Varun Dhawan celebrates 8 years of ‘amazing’ ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Monday celebrated the eight years of his blockbuster movie “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, which he tagged as an “amazing film”.

The images are Instagram Stories posted by Varun, celebrating the 8th anniversary of the Bollywood film *Badrinath Ki Dulhania*, which released in 2017 and also stars Alia Bhatt.

The first image shows Varun and Alia posing against a blue door. The text on the image reads: *"8 Years of Badrinath Ki Dulhania." Alia is dressed in a flowy, patterned dress with a white cropped jacket, while Varun wears a casual T-shirt with blue jeans. They are leaning against the door and smiling.

Another picture features a behind-the-scenes moment from the film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, where Varun and Alia are looking at each other and smiling in a romantic pose. A film camera is visible in the foreground, capturing the scene.

The text on the image says: "8 years to such an amazing film and character. Thank u for the endless love #badrinathkidulhania."

Romantic comedy, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. A spiritual successor to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which released in 2014.

It follows the story of an aspiring independent air hostess from a small town who refuses to conform to the patriarchal expectations of her chauvinistic fiance. It is the second installment of the Dulhania franchise.

Currently, Varun is working with Shashank Khaitan on “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar” alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Talking about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, it will see Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair. The project will also have Akshay Oberoi, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Shashank Khaitan, the drama has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.