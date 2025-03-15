Varun Grover applauds ManjiriPulapa’sperformance in ‘Superboys of Malegaon’

ManjiriPulapa is winning hearts with her stellar portrayal of Trupti in Superboys of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti. Among those praising her performance is none other than the film’s writer, Varun Grover, who is in awe of the depth and charm she brings to the character.

Sharing his admiration, Grover said, "When I wrote the script, Trupti was meant to be expressive yet layered. We needed someone who could balance these nuances effortlessly, and Manjiri does it flawlessly. I can't be more thankful that we found her for this role. In the very first scene, she becomes so endearing and fun that you are with her throughout!"





Manjiri’s ability to portray Trupti’s playful personality while capturing her inner emotions has deeply resonated with audiences. Fans are celebrating her refreshing energy and nuanced performance, making her Bollywood debut truly unforgettable.

With Superboys of Malegaon already receiving widespread appreciation, ManjiriPulapa has firmly established herself as a talent to watch, proving that sometimes, the perfect casting makes all the difference.