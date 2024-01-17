Live
Varun Tej off to Wagah for a special reason
Mega Prince Varun Tej is set to star in the highly anticipated Telugu-Hindi bilingual aerial action drama, "Operation Valentine," scheduled for a grand release in cinemas on February 16, 2024. Manushi Chhillar is cast as the female lead in this film directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.
An earlier announcement had revealed the release of the film's debut single, "VandeMataram," with Anurag Kulkarni lending his voice in Telugu and Sukhwinder Singh in Hindi. In the latest update, Varun Tej, following vibrant Sankranthi celebrations in Bengaluru, has traveled directly to the Wagah border in Amritsar. The online release of the song is scheduled for today at 05:02 PM.
"Operation Valentine" is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures, with significant contributions from co-producers Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment. The musical composition for the film is entrusted to the talented Mickey J Mayer. As the release date approaches, the buzz surrounding "Operation Valentine" continues to build, promising an action-packed and engaging cinematic experience for the audience.