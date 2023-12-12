Varun Tej’ s ‘Operation Valentine’ gets postponed; here is the new release date

Sony Pictures International Productions is coming with a new film 'Operation Valentine' starring newly married mega hero Varun Tej. The makers promises the film to be a visual extravaganza. This film marks the Bollywood debut of the “Fidaa” actor and he will be seen as Indian Air Force pilot. Featuring Manushi Chhillar in the role of a radar officer.

The makers recently announced the postponement of the film promising cine-goers the greatest possible cinematic experience. They announced 16th February 2024 as the film's release date. The compelling and spellbinding motion teaser gives us a glimpse into the world of “Operation Valentine,” as Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar prepare for one of the biggest airstrikes.

Inspired by true events, ‘Operation Valentine’ is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer and will showcase the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation. The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda’s Renaissance Pictures, and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni.

Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker and VFX enthusiast will be marking his directorial debut with this film. Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages.