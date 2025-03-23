‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ pre-release event raises the bar

The highly anticipated action thriller Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Chiyaan Vikram, is gearing up for a Pan-India release on March 27. Directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, the film features S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan in key roles. Produced by Rhea Shibu under HR Pictures, the film has already generated buzz with its intense teaser. NVR Cinema holds the Telugu rights, with Mythri Movie Distributors handling the Nizam release.

At the pre-release press meet, Vikram shared his excitement about returning to rustic action cinema, stating, "This film blends high-octane action with deep emotions. Arun has crafted it brilliantly, and working with a stellar cast, including SJ Suryah, has been an enriching experience." He also praised GV Prakash Kumar’s music and urged audiences to arrive five minutes early to catch the gripping opening scene.

Actor S.J. Suryah expressed his admiration for the film’s raw appeal, comparing it to Rangasthalam and calling director Arun “South’s Martin Scorsese.” He also revealed a 16-minute-long single-shot sequence, calling it "one of the most thrilling moments in the film."

Dushara Vijayan, Prithvi, and producer NV Prasad also expressed confidence in the film’s success. Lyricist Rambabu Goshala, who penned the title track, described it as “a powerful hero-elevation song.”

With strong performances, gripping action, and grand production values, Veera Dheera Sooran promises to be a blockbuster entertainer.