Venkatesh And Trivikram’s Adarsha Kutumbam Trailer Will Be Launched Tomorrow

It is well known that Venkatesh and Trivikram’s most-awaited movie Adarsha Kutumbam is scheduled to hit the theatres on 30th October, 2026. Although the movie was initially scheduled to release on 9th October, it got postponed due to the delay in the post-production works. But now, the team is all confident to deliver the best output on the big screens ahead of the Diwali festival.

As the release date is nearing, the makers are all set to launch the trailer tomorrow at Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth, Maisammguda, Kompally @ 5 PM. Being one of the biggest pre-release events of this movie, the whole cast is expected to arrive for the event turning into a grandeur one!

The makers also shared this big news on social media and delighted the netizens. Take a look!

Bringing FAMILY, FUN & FULL-ON ENTERTAINMENT!! 💥🕺 #AadarshaKutumbam TRAILER OUT TOMORROW! 🔥🔥 📍 Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth, Maisammguda, Kompally, Hyderabad from 5:00 PM Onwards! 😎🥳 In Cinemas #AK47FromOct30th | #AK47 | #Venky77 | #VenkateshXTrivikram Victory @VenkyMama #Trivikram @SrinidhiShetty7 @IamRohithNara @MusicThaman @Nivetha_Tweets @DimpleHayathi #UdbayBhirSandhu #YuvinaParthavi #RajaPrajwal #SRadhaKrishna @vamsi84 @dop007 @NavinNooli #AsPrakash @kevinkumarrrr @nikhilkoduru @haarikahassine @adityamusic — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) October 22, 2026

This post reads, “Bringing FAMILY, FUN & FULL-ON ENTERTAINMENT!! #AadarshaKutumbam TRAILER OUT TOMORROW!

📍 Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth, Maisammguda, Kompally, Hyderabad from 5:00 PM Onwards! In Cinemas #AK47FromOct30th | #AK47 | #Venky77 | #VenkateshXTrivikram”.

Well, the makers already unveiled the teaser of Adarsha Kutumbam and introduced the main characters of this movie. Going by the teaser, Venky is seen vexed by his daily household chores as Chitti Babu. The makers highlighted his son Sarva’s poor academic performance and his wife Swarna’s habit of lending money. Amid all this chaos, Chitti Babu completes all the household work but always reaches the office late. On the other hand, his problems get doubled up when he loses his job. However, his fate takes a turn when he suddenly becomes rich. Although Venky’s family appears happy in their new bungalow, the makers also offer a glimpse of a mysterious death and Venky’s involvement in it. On the whole, the film might appear to be a comedy-drama, but the death mystery adds thriller elements to the story.

This Trivikram directorial is being produced by S Radha Krishna under the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. This movie is all set to hit the big screens on 30th October, 2026 ahead of the colourful Diwali festival!