Allu Arjun Heaps Praises On Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

South Indian superstar Rajinikanth once again proved his mettle with Jailer 2. This action thriller joined the 500 crore club within one week and turned into another biggest blockbuster of Rajini’s career. Already several actors and movie lovers have shared their reviews on social media and now, even our dear Bunny aka Allu Arjun also joined this bandwagon and heaped praises on this movie team through social media.

#Jailer2 is 🔥🔥🔥 A true showcase of @rajinikanth sir’s star power, swag & aura! A Commercial Entertainer that keeps the adrenaline pumping! Brother... @anirudhofficial KILLED IT! All the artists, technicians & the producer have poured their hearts into this film. The Showman @Nelsondilpkumar garu delivers the coolest hit with a BANG! చొక్కా నలగకుండా 500 CR+ కొట్టడం ఒక్క రజినీ గారికే సాధ్యం! 🖤 Congratulations to the entire team! @sunpictures — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 22, 2026

This post reads, “#Jailer2 is A true showcase of @rajinikanth sir’s star power, swag & aura! A Commercial Entertainer that keeps the adrenaline pumping! Brother... @anirudhofficial KILLED IT! All the artists, technicians & the producer have poured their hearts into this film. The Showman @Nelsondilpkumar garu delivers the coolest hit with a BANG! చొక్కా నలగకుండా 500 CR+ కొట్టడం ఒక్క రజినీ గారికే సాధ్యం! Congratulations to the entire team! @sunpictures”.

Going with the latest collection report of Jailer 2, this movie collected a net of ₹28.15 Cr across 14,470 shows in Tamil today and 6.00 Cr in Telugu. Thus, the total India gross piles up to 371.45 Cr and net 371.45 Cr so far. On the other hand, the overseas collection pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 576.45 Cr. Thus, the makers are expecting the movie to cross 600 crores by this weekend!

Going with the plot, Rajini once again stole the show as ex-jailer Muthuvel Pandian. In the first part, the makers showcased him killing his own son for the betterment of society and now in the second part, he chases down the criminal gang lead by antagonist SJ Suryah. Even the amazing cameos of Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar in this movie added that extra mileage to the engaging plot.

Well, this movie also has an ensemble cast of Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Sujith Shankar. Jailer 2 is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is bankrolled under the Sun Pictures banner while Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's music.