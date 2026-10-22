Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says cabinet will review caste census data errors

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday has invited people to report errors or omissions in the state’s caste census, saying the information will be reviewed at the next Cabinet meeting.

Speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of Panduga Sayanna Mudiraj at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad, Chief Minister said the census was a major step, moving beyond records that had not been updated for more than a century. He said the exercise was the first comprehensive caste census in the country since the British era.

Residents who believe their caste details are incorrect or missing from the data have been asked to submit the relevant information. The Chief Minister said the government would examine the claims and consider corrections.

He added that legal experts would be consulted on including the Mudiraj community in the BC-A category. The government would also address concerns raised by the Gangaputra community.

Further , Chief Minister said that the government is committed to improving opportunities for the weaker sections and tasked Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to coordinate with the Pradesh Congress Committee on the allocation of MLC seats.

The Chief Minister also cited welfare measures introduced by his administration and said the schemes were delivering better outcomes than those under the previous government.

Statues of Doddi Komaraiah and Panduga Sayanna will be installed near Tank Bund, he announced. Mr Reddy said the people’s blessings gave him strength and called for Rahul Gandhi to become Prime Minister, saying this would support further development for weaker sections across the country.