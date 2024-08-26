Veteran Actress Asha Sharma Dies at 88

Asha Sharma, a beloved actress known for her roles in Indian films and television, has passed away at the age of 88. The news was confirmed today by the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) through a post on their official X account.

Sharma was highly respected in the entertainment industry for her performances, particularly in roles of mothers and grandmothers. Her acting left a strong impression on both audiences and critics, showcasing her incredible talent and versatility.

CINTAA expressed their sadness over her passing, writing, "#cintaa expresses its condolences on the demise of Asha Sharma."

Sharma’s career spanned many decades, and she is remembered for her work in several notable films and TV shows. In the 1970s, she gained recognition for her role in Do Dishayen, a film that also starred famous actors like Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Her film career included roles in movies such as Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

In recent years, Sharma appeared in the film Adipurush, which featured Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Her television career was also significant, with memorable roles in popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Mann Ki Awaz Pratigya, and Ek Aur Mahabharat.

Asha Sharma’s passing is a great loss to the film and TV industry. Her contributions have left a lasting impact, and she will be remembered fondly by many. Her legacy lives on through the many roles she played and the joy she brought to her audience throughout her career.