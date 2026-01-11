Alia Bhatt calls herself Yami Gautam’s fan after watching her powerful performance in ‘Haq’

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt has joined the long list of admirers praising Yami Gautam’s performance in her latest courtroom drama Haq. After watching the film, Alia declared herself a “Yami fan” and lauded her contemporary for delivering one of the finest female performances she has ever seen.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wrote, “Queen @yamigautam you are pure craft, heart and all things gold in Haq! One of my top female performances of all time.” Alia further revealed that she personally called Yami to congratulate her on the film and expressed her eagerness to watch more of her work in the future.

“As I mentioned over the phone too, am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all,” she added.

Several other members of the film fraternity have also showered praise on Yami and the Haq team. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan applauded both Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, writing, “Yami Gautam get ready to receive every award! Outstanding performance.” Tagging Emraan Hashmi, she added, “Your best to date.”

Currently streaming on Netflix, Haq is a courtroom drama believed to be inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, which dealt with key matrimonial rights of women in Muslim households.

The film is jointly produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Harman Baweja under the banners of Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios. The screenplay has been penned by Reshu Nath, with Vishal Mishra as the music composer, Pratham Mehta handling cinematography and Ninad Khanolkar as the editor.

Haq was released theatrically on November 7, 2025, and has received widespread appreciation and recognition following its digital premiere on Netflix.