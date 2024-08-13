Veteran Actress Gautami Files Complaint Over Land Fraud

Veteran actress Gautami, renowned for her significant contributions to Indian cinema, is embroiled in a high-profile legal battle over land seizure. The case, involving accusations of fraud and threats, has captured public attention due to its complexity and the high stakes involved. This article delves into the details of the case, exploring the key players, the accusations, and the current status of the legal proceedings.

Gautami, who owns immovable properties valued at approximately Rs 46 crores across Tamil Nadu, including Sriperumbudur, faced a major setback when she discovered that a portion of her land had been seized. This land, worth Rs 25 crores, is located near Kadaladi in Ramanathapuram district. The actress had sought to sell some of her properties due to health issues and entrusted the task to an agent named Alagappan.

Alagappan, hailing from Karaikudi, allegedly committed fraud by obtaining Rs 3 crores under the pretense of purchasing Gautami's land. He is accused of using forged signatures and documents to secure control over the property. When Gautami confronted him, Alagappan reportedly used threats, leveraging political connections to intimidate her into silence. According to Gautami’s complaint, these threats extended to her daughter, Subbalakshmi, disrupting her studies and causing significant distress.

In response to the threats and fraud, Gautami approached the Chennai Police Commissioner's Office, alleging severe intimidation. The matter was further escalated when Gautami filed a complaint with the Ramanathapuram district SP office, leading to the arrest of Alagappan, his wife Nachiyar, and others involved. Despite these arrests, Alagappan and his associates have sought bail, which Gautami’s legal team is contesting vigorously.

Gautami’s personal life adds another layer of complexity to the case. She was previously married to businessman Sandeep Bhatia, with whom she has a daughter, Subbalakshmi. The couple divorced due to marital conflicts, and Subbalakshmi has been living with Gautami since. Gautami was also in a long-term relationship with actor Kamal Haasan, which ended in 2016.

The case is now in court, with Gautami determined to seek justice and reclaim her seized property. Her legal representatives have filed objections to the bail petition of the accused, emphasizing the severity of the threats and fraud involved. Gautami has vowed to continue her fight until the perpetrators are held accountable and her property is returned.