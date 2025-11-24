Veteran Bollywood Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89 in Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at his home in Mumbai at the age of 89.

He passed away on November 24.

He suffered from breathing problems and had been previously treated at Breach Candy Hospital.

A Strong Film Career

Dharmendra was known as the He-Man of Bollywood.

He worked in films for more than 60 years.

His final film, “Ikkis,” will release on December 25.

Family Members

He is survived by his wives Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini.

He has six children — Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Ajeeta, and Vijeta.

The Government of India conferred Dharmendra with the Padma Bhushan in 2012, India’s third-highest civilian award.