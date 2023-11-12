Live
- No place in Gaza is safe, situation in hospitals catastrophic: UNRWA
- Diwali 2023: Tips for a Safe and Happy Deepavali Celebration
- Govardhan Puja 2023 Date and Time: When is Govardhan Puja after Diwali? Puja vidhi, shubhmuhurat, timing, samagri, bhog
- CM Kejrival Posted Photo Of Manish Sisodia Hugging His Wife In Jail And Called It 'Painful'
- Men's ODI World Cup: KL Rahul slams fastest Indian Century
- Men's ODI World Cup: Virat Kohli surpass de Kock to become the highest run getter
- Super Hero Hanu Man From Prasanth Varma, Teja Sajja, Prime Show Entertainment’s HANU-MAN Will Be Out On November 14th For Children’s Day
- Victory Venkatesh, Sailesh Kolanu, Venkat Boyanapalli, Niharika Entertainment’s Prestigious Project Saindhav’s First Single Wrong Usage On Nov 21st
- Macho Star Gopichand, A Harsha, KK Radhamohan, Sri Sathya Sai Arts Bhimaa Diwali Special Poster Released
- Blaze in Mathura firecracker market leaves 15 injured
Just In
Victory Venkatesh, Sailesh Kolanu, Venkat Boyanapalli, Niharika Entertainment’s Prestigious Project Saindhav’s First Single Wrong Usage On Nov 21st
Victory Venkatesh’s landmark 75th film Saindhav is one of the most awaited Pan India projects releasing in 2024.
Victory Venkatesh’s landmark 75th film Saindhav is one of the most awaited Pan India projects releasing in 2024. The movie directed by the very talented Sailesh Kolanu is getting ready for Sankranthi release. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the makers of the movie came up with an update.
They announced to kick-start the musical journey by unveiling the first single of the movie- Wrong Usage on November 21st. The song poster sees Venkatesh enacting mass dances with dancers. Wrong Usage is going to be a foot-tapping number scored by Santosh Narayanan.
The film’s teaser was unveiled last month and it got an overwhelming response from all corners. Many opined that Sailesh Kolanu presented Venkatesh in a never-before intense avatar.
The movie is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, while the cinematography is by S.Manikandan. Avinash Kolla is the Production Designer, and Garry BH is the editor.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Baby Sara, and Jayaprakash are the other prominent cast of the movie. Kishore Thallur is the co-producer.
Saindhav will be released in all South Indian languages and Hindi on January 13th, 2024.
Cast: Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, Jayaprakash
Technical Crew:
Writer-Director: Sailesh Kolanu
Producer: Venkat Boyanapalli
Banner: Niharika Entertainment
Music: Santosh Narayanan
Co-Producer: Kishore Thallur
DOP: S.Manikandan
Music: Santosh Narayanan
Editor: Garry BH
Production Designer: Avinash Kolla
VFX Supervisor: Praveen Ghanta
Executive Producer: S Venkatarathnam (Venkat)
PRO: Vamsi-Shekar
Publicity Designer: Anil & Bhanu
Marketing: CZONE Digital Network