Victory Venkatesh, Sailesh Kolanu, Venkat Boyanapalli, Niharika Entertainment’s Prestigious Project Saindhav’s First Single Wrong Usage On Nov 21st

Victory Venkatesh’s landmark 75th film Saindhav is one of the most awaited Pan India projects releasing in 2024. The movie directed by the very talented Sailesh Kolanu is getting ready for Sankranthi release. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the makers of the movie came up with an update.



They announced to kick-start the musical journey by unveiling the first single of the movie- Wrong Usage on November 21st. The song poster sees Venkatesh enacting mass dances with dancers. Wrong Usage is going to be a foot-tapping number scored by Santosh Narayanan.

The film’s teaser was unveiled last month and it got an overwhelming response from all corners. Many opined that Sailesh Kolanu presented Venkatesh in a never-before intense avatar.

The movie is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, while the cinematography is by S.Manikandan. Avinash Kolla is the Production Designer, and Garry BH is the editor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Baby Sara, and Jayaprakash are the other prominent cast of the movie. Kishore Thallur is the co-producer.

Saindhav will be released in all South Indian languages and Hindi on January 13th, 2024.

Cast: Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, Jayaprakash

Technical Crew:

Writer-Director: Sailesh Kolanu

Producer: Venkat Boyanapalli

Banner: Niharika Entertainment

Music: Santosh Narayanan

Co-Producer: Kishore Thallur

DOP: S.Manikandan

Editor: Garry BH

Production Designer: Avinash Kolla

VFX Supervisor: Praveen Ghanta

Executive Producer: S Venkatarathnam (Venkat)

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

Publicity Designer: Anil & Bhanu

Marketing: CZONE Digital Network







