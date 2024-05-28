Video: Andre Russell and Ananya Pandey dance at KKR's IPL 2024 victory bash

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their third IPL trophy in a thrilling finale, setting off an unforgettable celebration. The team, along with Bollywood stars, partied all night to mark their triumphant victory. Among the celebrities, Ananya Pandey, who attended the final match, joined the festivity and danced with KKR's star all-rounder, Andre Russell.

The joy of winning the IPL trophy for the third time was palpable among the KKR team members. After their victory at the Chepauk Stadium, the celebrations continued into the night, spilling over from the stadium to their hotel. Team owner Shah Rukh Khan, known for his energetic and infectious enthusiasm, was a central figure in the party, mingling with the players and the stars.

Ananya Pandey, a prominent Bollywood actress who recently starred opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the movie Liger, was present at the match and the subsequent party. She attended the match with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan. The highlight of the night was when Ananya Pandey and Andre Russell danced together. They grooved to the song ‘Lut Put Gaya’ from Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie Dunki, with Ananya playfully teaching Russell some dance moves.

Andre Russell's contribution to KKR's victory was significant. Known for his explosive batting, this season he shone with his bowling, taking 19 wickets and scoring 222 runs. In the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Russell's performance was crucial, taking 3 wickets and restricting SRH to the lowest score ever in an IPL final (113). His all-round performance earned him accolades and made the victory even sweeter for KKR.

The celebrations were marked by high spirits and an electrifying atmosphere. Russell was seen dancing with former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on the ground after the match, and his excitement carried over into the party. West Indies cricketers are known for their vibrant celebrations, and Russell's enthusiasm was no exception.

"It's enough to be with this team. It's a good feeling to support the players, whether I'm on the field or not. But it's a more special feeling. Being in the final team, playing in the final and playing my part in the victory. It's an amazing feeling," Russell expressed after the match, highlighting the camaraderie and spirit within the KKR team.

Ananya Pandey, the daughter of renowned Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey, has been making her mark in the film industry. Despite the lukewarm response to her Telugu debut in Liger, she remains busy with various Bollywood projects. Her presence at the IPL final and the subsequent party added a touch of glamour to the celebrations, showcasing the close ties between Bollywood and the cricketing world.