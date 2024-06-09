Vidyut Jammwal joins Sivakarthikeyan in AR Murugadoss’high-octane entertainer

The much-anticipated pan-India film helmed by director AR Murugadoss and starring Sivakarthikeyan is gathering momentum with the inclusion of talented actor Vidyut Jammwal in a pivotal villainous role. Produced by Shree Lakshmi Movies, the project promises a grand cinematic experience blending Tamil and Telugu cinema.



Vidyut Jammwal has recently joined the ongoing shoot, showcasing his action prowess in a gripping making-of video where he handles firearms with aplomb. Known for his dynamic storytelling, AR Murugadoss is set to deliver a high-octane narrative filled with intense action sequences.

For Sivakarthikeyan, this marks a significant milestone as he ventures into his biggest and most ambitious project yet, following a string of blockbuster successes. Co-starring alongside him is the talented Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth, adding depth to the film's multi-dimensional narrative.

Elevating the film's appeal further, sensational music composer Rockstar Anirudh has been roped in to craft the soundtrack, while cinematography is handled by Sudeep Elaman. The film's editing is in the expert hands of Srikar Prasad, with art direction by Arun Venjaramoodu and action choreography by Master DilipSubbarayan.