Vijay Deverakonda comments on senior heroes wins hearts

Vijay Deverakonda is currently engaged in the whirlwind promotions of his upcoming movie “Kushi,” a pan-Indian romantic drama. Samantha is playing the love interest of Vijay in this love story. This Shiva Nirvana directorial is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1, 2023.

During the promotions of “Kushi” in Tamil Nadu, a journalist asked about Chiranjeevi in a negative way. Vijay Deverakonda took the opportunity to answer the question in a polite manner. He said that superstars Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi are beyond hits and flops. “Rajinikanth sir can give 5-6 back-to-back flops but will come back with a blockbuster like Jailer. We have to shut up and watch.”

Talking about Chiranjeevi, he stated that Chiranjeevi garu might have 6-7 flops back to back, but if the right director meets his energy, he will come back with a sensation just like he did this Sankranthi.

“Chiru sir changed the industry. When he came, the kind of action that was there, the kind of dance that was there, and the kind of performance that was there, all changed entirely. He inspired many people to enter the industry,” Vijay Deverakonda added.

He further mentioned that people shouldn’t judge them for their hits and flops. They should be respected because they created an ecosystem where everyone can enjoy their movies and inspire the younger generation to come into the industry.

“I feel disrespectful when people are commenting on senior actors. They are legends, and we need to respect them. It’s heartening to see Kamal sir back with ‘Vikram’ and Rajini sir with ‘Jailer’.”

The way he answered the question won the hearts of millions of people, including Chiru fans. They are all praising Vijay Deverakonda for his respect towards the senior actors.