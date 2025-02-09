Vijay Deverakonda takes sacred dip at Maha Kumbh

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda made a spiritual stop at the Maha Kumbh recently, where he was spotted taking a sacred dip in the holy waters of Prayagraj. Joined by his mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, the actor offered prayers, sharing a moment of peace and devotion. The heartwarming images from the event quickly spread across social media, captivating fans who are already familiar with the actor's down-to-earth persona.





Vijay and his mother had been spotted earlier at the Hyderabad airport, where they were seen embarking on their journey to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela. Vijay’s casual look, consisting of a white oversized shirt and baggy pants, perfectly complemented his laid-back off-duty vibe. His beige beanie added to the simplicity of his outfit, while his mother wore a matching pink kurta and scarf.

On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for his next big release, VD12, which promises to showcase him in a massy new avatar. Latest reports reveal that Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has lent his voice for the teaser of VD12, adding excitement to the anticipation surrounding the film. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film also features music by Anirudh Ravichander.

You have all been patient.

We have felt your tough love.



We are now ready to open our world, our story and all our hearts to you.



With a Title and Teaser you will be proud of! #VD12 pic.twitter.com/aGkBee1o6S — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 7, 2025

The much-awaited teaser of VD12 is set to drop on February 12, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting the first look of the movie, which also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Sriram Reddy Polasane, and others in pivotal roles. With the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, a once-in-a-lifetime event, adding a touch of significance to the year, it seems like Vijay Deverakonda’s fans have plenty to look forward to, both spiritually and professionally.