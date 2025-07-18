Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ Gets ₹50 Crore OTT Deal, Releasing July 31

Live
Vijay Deverakonda’s high-budget film 'Kingdom' lands a ₹50 crore Netflix OTT deal ahead of its July 31 release.
Tollywood’s Rowdy Star Vijay Deverakonda is back with his new film Kingdom, directed by Gautham Tinnanuri of Jersey fame. The film made on a massive budget of 100 crore, has completed shooting and is ready for release on July 31. The team is currently focused on promotions.
Non-Theatrical Rights Sold for a Whopping 50 Crore
In an exciting update, the non-theatrical rights of Kingdom have been sold for a record-breaking 50 crore. This includes OTT, satellite, and digital rights, making it the biggest deal in Vijay Deverakonda's career.
Netflix Bags OTT Rights
Netflix has acquired the OTT streaming rights of the film for 50 crore, indicating strong confidence in the film’s content and Vijay’s star power. Despite recent underwhelming box office performances, this deal demonstrates that his market value remains high.
Star Cast and Music
Actress Bhagyashree Borse plays the female lead while Satya Dev plays a powerful supporting role. The music is composed by the sensational Anirudh Ravichander promising hit songs and a gripping background score.
Production Details
Sitara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas jointly produce the movie. With the promotions in full swing and hype building, Kingdom is expected to make a strong comeback for Vijay Deverakonda.