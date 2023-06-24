Vijay fails to break his own record with ‘Naa Ready’

“Naa Ready,” the most eagerly awaited first single from Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ongoing gangster drama, “Leo,” was released yesterday evening amid huge expectations. “Naa Ready” has clocked over 16.55 million YouTube views within 24 hours, becoming one of the most viewed first singles in Tamil Cinema.



In the first 24 hours of its release, “Naa Ready” also amassed over 1.6 million likes on YouTube. But, the song has failed to beat Vijay’s chartbuster dance number ‘Arabic Kuthu’ from Beast’s record of 2.2 million likes in 24 hours. However, in a sensational feat, all the top 5 most liked Tamil film songs in 24 hours belong to Vijay. Jolly O Gymkhana (1.5M), Ranjithame (1.3M) and Beast Mode (1.14M) are the remaining 3 songs in Vijay’s monopoly.

Naa Ready is crooned by Vijay himself along with Anirudh Ravichander, who also composed the song. Produced by SS Lalith Kumar, “Leo” is scheduled to hit theaters on October 19 as a Diwali festive treat. Trisha is playing the love interest of Vijay in this action drama.