Vijay Sethupathi expresses confidence on ‘Maharaja’

At a grand pre-release press meet for 'Maharaja', Makkalselvan Vijay Sethupathi expressed confidence in the film's success among the Telugu audience. The film, which marks Sethupathi’s 50th milestone, is directed by Nithilan Saminathan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under Passion Studios and The Root Banners. Anurag Kashyap also stars in a powerful role. The film is set for a massive release on June 14.

During the event, Sethupathi paid tribute to the late Ramoji Rao, highlighting his contributions to the film industry. Reflecting on his experiences at Ramoji Film City, Sethupathi credited Rao's vision for enabling the creation of many great films. Sethupathi expressed his excitement for 'Maharaja', stating, "We are very confident about this movie. Everyone who has seen it liked it. I believe that the Telugu audience will definitely enjoy 'Maharaja'. The film releases on June 14, and I urge everyone to come to the theaters and watch it."

Heroine Mamata Mohan Das praised the film's unique script and screenplay, saying, "This is a very good script. I haven't seen a movie like this in recent times. It gives a different experience to the audience. Working with Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap was a great experience."

Director NithilanSaminathan shared his joy in presenting the film to the Telugu audience, noting his admiration for Telugu cinema legends and the passionate cinema-goers in the region.Distributor Sashidhar Reddy and producer NV Prasad also voiced their optimism about the film’s success. Prasad emphasized the film’s blend of family emotion, mass appeal, and class, adding, "Vijay Sethupathi's performance is on another level. This movie is one that will be loved by the Telugu audience."

With anticipation building, 'Maharaja' is poised to deliver a memorable cinematic experience.